Brampton woman wins $100K prize in international fashion competition
Sasha Ruddock, 31, beat out 30 designers from around the world in a fashion design competition. Celebrity judge Khloe Kardashian said of Ruddock on the streamed show: "I don't think she's going to let anyone else win this competition but her."
Sasha Ruddock will have her collection featured and sold on the fashion website SHEIN
Brampton designer Sasha Ruddock, 31, has stitched and sewed her way to a $100,000 prize.
Ruddock entered a design contest staged by the clothing website SHEIN, called SHEIN X.
Last week, she was crowned the winner, beating 30 designers from around the world. Her label Flaws of Couture, an inclusive brand that celebrates all body sizes, is now featured and sold on the SHEIN website.
Ruddock spoke to CBC Toronto's' Natalie Kalata about her experience and what inspires her.