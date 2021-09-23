Skip to Main Content
Toronto·Video

Brampton woman wins $100K prize in international fashion competition

Sasha Ruddock, 31, beat out 30 designers from around the world in a fashion design competition. Celebrity judge Khloe Kardashian said of Ruddock on the streamed show: "I don't think she's going to let anyone else win this competition but her."

Sasha Ruddock will have her collection featured and sold on the fashion website SHEIN

Natalie Kalata · CBC News ·

Brampton fashion designer wins international competition

18 hours ago
2:30
A Brampton woman has won an international fashion competition put on by online retailer Shein. Sasha Ruddock bested 30 other designers from around the globe, taking home a $100K prize to develop her fashion line Flaws of Couture. Natalie Kalata caught up with the entrepreneur. 2:30

Brampton designer Sasha Ruddock, 31, has stitched and sewed her way to a $100,000 prize.

Ruddock entered a design contest staged by the clothing website SHEIN, called SHEIN X.

Last week, she was crowned the winner, beating 30 designers from around the world. Her label Flaws of Couture, an inclusive brand that celebrates all body sizes, is now featured and sold on the SHEIN website.

Ruddock spoke to CBC Toronto's' Natalie Kalata about her experience and what inspires her.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Natalie Kalata

Senior Reporter, CBC News

Natalie is an award-winning senior reporter for CBC News Network and CBC The National specializing in breaking news. Whether it's a terror attack or a royal tour, she brings the stories to you. Natalie lives in Toronto with her husband and family.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

    now