Brampton woman wins $100K prize in international fashion competition

Brampton designer Sasha Ruddock, 31, has stitched and sewed her way to a $100,000 prize.

Ruddock entered a design contest staged by the clothing website SHEIN, called SHEIN X.

Last week, she was crowned the winner, beating 30 designers from around the world. Her label Flaws of Couture, an inclusive brand that celebrates all body sizes, is now featured and sold on the SHEIN website.

Ruddock spoke to CBC Toronto's' Natalie Kalata about her experience and what inspires her.