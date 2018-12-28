A Brampton woman is on a mission to find the man who received the gift of her son's heart earlier this year.

You want to know that your son's memory lives on. - Sharon Vandrish

Sharon Vandrish's journey began back in late September when doctors told her that they were going to unplug her son Keerin Reid from life-support.

He had been in hospital for three days after suffering from an accidental fentanyl overdose before doctors declared him brain dead.

She says she immediately wanted to "find something positive out of the tragedy."

"At least we could save the lives of others through his passing. And that gave me some level of comfort," she said in an interview.

Vandrish donated her son's organs — including his heart — to four people through the Trillium Gift of Life network.

"I think the whole idea of donating organs is so that a piece of your of your loved one lives on," she said.

Sharon Vandrish is on the hunt for the man who now has the heart of her late son, Keerin Reid. (Submitted) The network facilitates communication between recipients and a donor's family six months after the operation takes place.

Vandrish took the first step.

"I remember saying that if the size of my son's heart was measured by how much he loved me then it wouldn't fit in the recipient," she recalled.

She and the recipient of her son's heart struck up a correspondence.

"I just wanted to get him to know Keerin, to make it more humane than just an organ. He was a person."

Vandrish learned that the recipient was a 54-year-old father of a boy and a girl. And that shortly after the transplant, he picked up hobbies that were dear to her late son.

Her son was an avid gardener and she says when she wrote that in one of her letters, the recipient broke down, confessing that he had actually recently taken up gardening.

Sharon Vandrish carries a charm with her late son's thumbprint and his initials on her bracelet. (Yanjun Li/CBC) "Its a roller-coaster of emotion because you want to know that person is okay . . . and you want to know that your son's memory lives on," she said.

'Strictly confidential' law

After three thoughtful and powerful letters, Vandrish wants to meet the man himself.

"It just seems like a natural progression to me," she said. "I just think it would close the loop on this whole process."

But the law in Ontario mandates that organ donations be strictly confidential. Even the letters exchanged between the pair go through the foundation and are vetted to ensure there is no breach of confidentiality.

"Personal information is protected to safeguard both the donors' families and recipients, ensuring that neither is subject to an undesired relationship," the Trillium network said in an email. "Organ and tissue donation is an emotional process, and the feelings of both donor families and recipients are difficult to predict or assume."

"But if we've both said yes, I don't understand why you'd want to prevent that," Vandrish said. She has reached out to the foundation directly, but they advised her to lobby her MPP.

"I don't know how to lobby my legislature, nor do I imagine they'd care about my little situation. It's probably a drop in the bucket compared to bigger issues," she explained.

So she took to Reddit to get her message out there.

"No pressure but if this is something that interests you. I'm sure there are many ways that you can get a hold of me. I would welcome the opportunity."