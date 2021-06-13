Brampton woman accused of withholding medication for long-term care residents

A 59-year-old Brampton woman is facing charges after a police investigation revealed long-term care home residents did not receive adequate medication.

Peel Regional Police launched an investigation earlier this month after receiving complaints from management staff regarding a long-term care home near McLaughlin Road South and Steeles Avenue West in Brampton.

Const. Akhil Mooken said management staff gathered all the information they had and presented it to police. The accused is a registered nurse, and police have notified the College of Nurses of Ontario.

The complaints alleged that medication was not being administered to patients as prescribed, police said. Following the investigation, 11 residents at the home — all with varying cognitive abilities — were victimized in the incident, police said in a press release.

The victims have been assessed for their conditions and medication by medical professionals, and family members and/or Power of Attorney have been notified.

Police arrested and charged the accused on Friday, June 11.

The woman is charged with 11 counts of failing to provide the necessities of life.

She is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton at a later date.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Peel police at 905-453-3311 extension 2233.