Homicide detectives to investigate death of woman in Brampton

Homicide detectives have been notified after a woman died under suspicious circumstances in Brampton on Wednesday night.

Peel police were called to the area of Templehill Road and Ross Drive, near Dixie Road and Countryside Drive, shortly after 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from obvious signs of trauma. She was in life-threatening condition.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Peel paramedics said they went to the area, assessed a woman there but did not transport anyone to hospital.

Peel police said they have notified their homicide and missing persons bureau.

Const. Akhil Mooken, spokesperson for Peel police, said officers have taped off a large area near the crime scene and it includes part of a green space.

The northbound lanes of Highway 410, in the area of Bovaird Drive, were closed as police began the search for evidence.