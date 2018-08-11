Brampton woman charged in fail-to-remain incident that struck pedestrian

Police in Peel Region on Saturday laid charges in connection with Friday's fail-to-remain incident in Brampton, in which a woman was struck by a sedan while trying to stop its driver from leaving the scene.

Police were called to the area of Wanless and Tournament Drives around 1 p.m. on Friday, where two women reported that their vehicles had been struck by the white sedan.

Video posted to Facebook shows one of the two women standing in front of the vehicle apparently trying to stop it from fleeing, before the car begins speeding in the direction of pole, striking the woman in the process. Screaming can be heard in the background.

The vehicle can then be seen reversing, pausing for a few seconds and then speeding away.

An 18-year-old woman from Brampton has been charged with two counts of failure-to-remain at the scene of an accident and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

"I'm thankful for the swift action taken by Peel Police to apprehend this individual," Vandon Gene told CBC Toronto after news of the arrest. Gene had earlier posted video of the incident saying his sister was nearly killed in the incident.

"We're trying to get through this one day at a time," he added.

Gene says his sister suffered minor injuries.

The accused been released and is expected to appear in court in September.