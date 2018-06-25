Brampton MPs raise alarm with Peel police about videos of 'escalating violence'

Brampton federal MPs are raising the alarm about what they describe as "escalating violence" after several violent incidents involving local youths were reported recently.

Those incidents happened particularly in the areas of Shoppers World Plaza and Sheridan College, the MPs said in a statement.

Raj Grewal, the MP for Brampton East, Kamal Khera, who represents Brampton West; Ruby Sahota of Brampton North; and Sonia Sidhu, the MP for Brampton West, attended a meeting with Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans Sunday to discuss the issue.

"Videos of the incidents are widely being circulated on social media and our offices have received several calls and emails regarding the escalating violence," the statement said.

The most recent incident caught on video appears to have occurred at College Plaza, near Sheridan College's Brampton campus at the corner of McLaughlin Road South and Steeles Avenue West on June 20.

It shows more than a dozen people throwing punches and kicking at each other, with at least one person being dragged with a group of people tugging at his shirt.

Issue a priority for Peel police, superintendant says

At Sunday's meeting, Supt. Stephen Blom of 22 Division said the issue is a priority for police and they have increased patrols using officers from their neighbourhood policing unit, uniform patrol and community mobilization teams.

He said investigators in the Criminal Investigation Bureau are also working diligently to identify those involved.

"We need to teach our young people that these are not the ways to resolve conflicts, and we need to do that together," Blom said.

"I'm well aware that policing is a huge part of the solution but it's not all of it. We need your help."

Meanwhile, Evans urged the community to report any violence to police.

"I share the concerns of the community and want to assure the public that we are working diligently to identify those responsible for these violent acts," she said.

"We are committed to keeping our community safe, but we cannot do it alone. We need the community to help us by calling police with any information that might help us find those responsible".