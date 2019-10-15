Brampton man charged in downtown crash that hurt 3 women and a baby

A 54-year-old Brampton man and Uber driver is facing charges after a three-vehicle collision at a downtown intersection that sent three women and a baby to hospital in August.

The crash occurred back on Aug. 22, when police were called to the intersection of Bay and College streets shortly after 3 p.m.

Police allege that the 54-year-old was driving a Toyota SUV north on Bay Street, "disobeyed" a red traffic light at College and entered the intersection, striking four pedestrians.

The Toyota struck a 69-year-old woman and a 54-year-old woman who were crossing the street and carried them into the intersection until they collided with a Toyota Corolla that was headed westbound on College.

The Corolla then hit a Chevrolet pick-up truck that had also been travelling westbound on College.

Two other pedestrians, a one-year-old girl and a 43-year-old man, were also hit but remained in the pedestrian crossing area of the intersection.

Three of the people taken to hospital were pedestrians, while a driver of one of the vehicles was also injured.

At the time, Uber confirmed the 54-year-old driver of the Toyota SUV was a driver-partner and the company removed his access to the app. It was not clear, however, whether he was carrying passengers at the time of the crash.

Police arrested the 54-year-old on Oct. 9 and charged him with two counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 19.