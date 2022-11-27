Woman dead, man injured after getting struck by driver in Brampton
A woman has died and a man has been injured after getting struck by a vehicle in Brampton.
Vehicle remained at the scene, Peel police say
A woman has died and a man has been injured after getting struck by a vehicle in Brampton.
At approximately 11:20 a.m., Peel Regional Police responded to a report of two pedestrians hit by a vehicle in the area of Airport Road and Braydon Boulevard.
Police said a woman was rushed to hospital and died shortly after. A man was also taken to hospital and has non-life-threatening injuries.
The vehicle remained at the scene, police said.
The victim has not yet been identified by police.