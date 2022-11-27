Content
Toronto

Woman dead, man injured after getting struck by driver in Brampton

Vehicle remained at the scene, Peel police say

CBC News ·
At approximately 11:20 a.m., Peel Regional Police responded to a report of two pedestrians hit by a vehicle in the area of Airport Road and Braydon Boulevard. (Paul Smith/CBC)

A woman has died and a man has been injured after getting struck by a vehicle in Brampton.

At approximately 11:20 a.m., Peel Regional Police responded to a report of two pedestrians hit by a vehicle in the area of Airport Road and Braydon Boulevard.

Police said a woman was rushed to hospital and died shortly after. A man was also taken to hospital and has non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

The victim has not yet been identified by police.

