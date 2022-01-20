Skip to Main Content
2 people found dead inside vehicle in Brampton

Homicide detectives are investigating after a male and female were found dead inside a vehicle in Brampton.

Pair were discovered with 'obvious signs of trauma' in the area of Red Castle and Kershaw streets

There was a heavy police presence in the area overnight Thursday. (Linda Ward/CBC)

Peel police were called to the residential area of Red Castle and Kershaw streets around 2:10 a.m. Thursday.

They found the pair "suffering from obvious signs of trauma" and both were pronounced dead at the scene. police said.

A Peel police spokesperson is expected to provide more information later this morning.

