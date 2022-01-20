2 people found dead inside vehicle in Brampton
Homicide detectives are investigating after a male and female were found dead inside a vehicle in Brampton.
Pair were discovered with 'obvious signs of trauma' in the area of Red Castle and Kershaw streets
Peel police were called to the residential area of Red Castle and Kershaw streets around 2:10 a.m. Thursday.
They found the pair "suffering from obvious signs of trauma" and both were pronounced dead at the scene. police said.
A Peel police spokesperson is expected to provide more information later this morning.