Woman dead after 2-vehicle crash in Brampton

A woman has died after a two-car collision in Brampton on Friday afternoon.

Peel police said they responded to the crash near Chinguacousy Road and Burt Drive around 2:36 p.m.

A woman died at the scene, while a man has been rushed to a trauma centre.

Another man involved in the collision is at a local hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection is closed between Flowertown Avenue and Queen Street E. while police investigate.