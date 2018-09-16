2 men faced combined 52 charges for spate of robberies in Brampton and Toronto

Two men are facing a host of charges for a months-long series of armed robberies throughout Brampton and Toronto, Peel police said Sunday.

According to police, the men wore disguises and threatened victims with a gun during robberies at "various financial and retail locations." While police did not specify how many incidents were reported, they did indicate that they took place between June 14 and Sept. 10.

The suspects were after cash, police said. The pair were arrested on Friday after a joint investigation by Peel Regional Police and a robbery-focused unit of the Toronto police called the "Hold Up Squad."

During the arrest, officers found a .22 calibre handgun inside a vehicle. A replica firearm, masks and "clothing specific to the robberies" were found at a resident associated with one of the men, according to police.

One of the men, a 26-year-old from Brampton, faces 43 charges, including 12 counts of robbery and eight firearm-related charges.The other accused, a 25-year-old from Toronto, has been charged with nine offences, mostly firearm-related.