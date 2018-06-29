1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after suspect's wild carjacking spree, police say

An Orangeville man is facing a string of charges after allegedly causing a fatal crash in Brampton before going on a carjacking spree that ended when he was arrested while trying to steal a Toronto transit bus.

Peel Regional Police say the 30-year-old suspect was driving a white Mercedes when he "violently" rear-ended another vehicle around 1 a.m., killing its 60-year-old male driver and seriously injuring the man's wife.

Following that crash, at Steeles Avenue and McLaughlin Road, the suspect then allegedly stole another vehicle and fled the scene, heading for Toronto.

He drove until he hit a van turning at an intersection of Kipling and Steeles avenues, according to Toronto police Sgt. Alex Crews.

Toronto police respond to the scene of a crash at Kipling and Steeles early Friday. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

The van spun out of control and hit another car, which then hit a pedestrian who was standing on the southeast corner of the intersection. That pedestrian, 20, was raced to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Following the collision, Hines continued driving his vehicle for another 200 metres.

"I don't know how it got that far because the damage was quite extensive and substantial on the front end of that vehicle," said Crews.

Police allege he then attempted to take control of a TTC bus on Weston Road.

He failed and was quickly arrested by police officers, according to TTC spokesperson Brad Ross.

The suspect is now facing a slew of charges including: dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving bodily harm, fail to remain causing death, fail to remain causing bodily harm, theft and robbery.