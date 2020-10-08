Fourth and final arrest made in kidnapping death of Brampton teen found dead on rural road

A fourth and final suspect has been arrested in the death of a Brampton teen who was allegedly kidnapped, shot and found dead on the side of the road in Milton this summer.

A 24-year-old man wanted in the the death of 16-year-old Ezekiel Agyemang was arrested in Vancouver on Tuesday, Halton Regional Police said in a news release.

The Toronto man has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in connection with Agyemang's death, and is being held in custody pending a bail hearing in Vancouver.

Halton police say all suspects in connection with the homicide have now been arrested and that there are no wanted parties outstanding.

"While we recognize that their lives have been forever changed, we hope this final arrest brings some small degree of closure for Ezekiel's family and friends," Halton police said in the Thursday news release.

The arrest comes just two weeks after police announced a third arrest in the case.

A 20-year-old was arrested in Toronto on Sept. 24 and charged with kidnapping with a firearm. Prior to that, a 22-year-old was charged with kidnapping and first-degree murder, and a 29-year-old was also charged with kidnapping.

Police have said Agyemang — a Grade 10 student at St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School in Brampton, Ont. — was innocent, and was only targeted because he was friends with a man who was involved in a dispute with the suspects.

They allege he was kidnapped in Brampton, Ont., on June 29 and held against his will until he was shot to death.

A passerby found his body by the side of the road in a rural part of Milton on June 30.