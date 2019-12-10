Brampton students hospitalized after 'irritant' sprayed in school cafeteria

Eight students teens been sent to hospital after someone sprayed what police are calling an "irritant substance" inside a Brampton high school's cafeteria.

Peel Regional Police said the incident took place at Castlebrooke Secondary School, near Gardenbrooke Trail and The Gore Road, around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

It's unclear what the substance was, but students were forced to leave the school as a result.

On the school's website, officials said families of those sent to hospital will be contacted directly.