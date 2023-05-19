Content
Woman dead after Brampton stabbing, man in custody, police say

A man is in custody after a woman was fatally stabbed in Brampton on Friday evening, Peel police say.

Stabbing happened in the area of Hummingbird Court and Cherrytree Drive

Peel police are investigating a stabbing that left a woman dead in Brampton on Friday evening. A man is in custody. (Peel Regional Police)

The stabbing happened in the area of Hummingbird Court and Cherrytree Drive. Police were called to the area shortly before 6 p.m.

There is a heavy police presence in the area as officers continue to investigate, police say.

Police say there is no threat to public safety but people are urged to avoid the area.

Homicide detectives are expected to take over the investigation

Police say they will provide an update later on Friday.

