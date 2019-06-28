Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after fatal stabbing in Brampton

Police say a 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a fatal stabbing in Brampton.

It happened Thursday evening around 8:30 p.m. in the Hansen Road North and Charters Road area near Kennedy Road North and Williams Parkway.

Officers arrived to find a man with "obvious signs of distress," Const. Bancroft Wright told reporters.

Police say an altercation took place at a residence in the area.

The 19-year-old man from Brampton was taken into custody shortly after the stabbing, police say. The victim and the accused knew each other, however police would not elaborate on their relationship.

Peel police are not releasing the victim's name because his next of kin have not been identified.

They're asking anyone with information to contact police.