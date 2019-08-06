2 injured in Brampton stabbing, 1 arrested

Two people were injured, one critically, in a stabbing in Brampton late Monday night, Peel police say.

One person has been arrested.

The stabbing occurred in the area of Queen Street East and Chrysler Drive. Police were called to the scene at about 11:10 p.m. for a report of a disturbance in which several people were seen fighting.

Two people were taken to hospital. One remains in critical condition, while the other is listed in serious condition.

Police said the investigation is continuing.