Mother and son identified as victims in fatal Brampton stabbing; suspect took his own life, police say

Peel Regional Police have identified two people fatally stabbed in Brampton early Friday morning as a 53-year-old mother of four and her 13-year-old son.

Police were called around 5:44 a.m. about a stabbing in the area of Williams Parkway and Jordan Boulevard, where they found the two victims in a residence.

The mother was pronounced dead at the scene, while the young boy died after being rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

The suspect has been identified as the woman's husband and the father of the child. The 51-year-old man fled the residence in a vehicle and took his life in the Williams Parkway and Highway 410 area in Brampton.

"To respect the family's privacy during this tragic time, the names of those involved will not be released," police said Friday afternoon.

Early Friday, investigators were called after a body was found in the southbound lanes of Highway 410, just south of Bovaird Drive.

Const. Heather Cannon told reporters that the two incidents are related.

"We are considering this our 13th and 14th homicides of 2019," she said. Police aren't looking for any other suspects, and there is no threat to public safety, Cannon said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide and missing persons unit at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.