1 person dead in Brampton stabbing: Peel police

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a stabbing in Brampton left one person dead Thursday evening.

Police were called about reports of a male stabbed around 8:30 p.m. in the Hansen Road North and Charters Road area near Kennedy Road North and Williams Parkway.

One person has been taken into custody, and there is no immediate threat to public safety, police say.

Police also say the homicide unit and missing persons bureau have been notified.