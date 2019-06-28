1 person dead in Brampton stabbing: Peel police
1 person taken into custody, police say that there is no immediate threat to public safety
Peel Regional Police are investigating after a stabbing in Brampton left one person dead Thursday evening.
Police were called about reports of a male stabbed around 8:30 p.m. in the Hansen Road North and Charters Road area near Kennedy Road North and Williams Parkway.
One person has been taken into custody, and there is no immediate threat to public safety, police say.
Police also say the homicide unit and missing persons bureau have been notified.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PRP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PRP</a> STABBING INCIDENT<br>-Call came in at 8:31p.m.<br>-The area of Hansen Road North and Charters Road<br>-Responding to male stabbed<br>-Unknown condition at this time<br>-One person in custody<br>-No immediate threat to the public <a href="https://t.co/2OxahySBQX">pic.twitter.com/2OxahySBQX</a>—@PeelPoliceMedia