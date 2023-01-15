Man hospitalized, another in custody following Brampton stabbing
A man has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a stabbing in Brampton Saturday night.
Peel police say there is no threat to public, but appealing for witnesses
A man has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a stabbing in Brampton Saturday night.
Peel police were called to Kennedy Rd. and Steeles Ave. 30 minutes before midnight.
Police say a suspect is in custody and there is no risk to the public.
Anyone with information or video of the confrontation is asked to contact investigators at 995-453-3311 ext. 2233.