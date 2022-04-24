Man shows up a Brampton hospital with stab wound
A man walked into a hospital in Brampton Saturday evening with a stab wound, Peel police say.
Emergency services were called to a hospital in the area of Queen Street East and Centre Street South just before 8:45 p.m.
Police say the man was transported to a trauma centre but there was no information about his condition.
Police say they do not know where the man was stabbed and they have no suspect information.
