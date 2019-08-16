Peel police investigating 2 deaths in Brampton

Peel police are investigating two deaths in Brampton Friday morning.

The first is a stabbing death that happened around 5:44 a.m. in the area of Williams Parkway and Jordan Boulevard, police said.

One person is dead from that incident, while another was rushed to hospital in critical condition, police said.

The second incident is a death investigation on the southbound lanes of Highway 410, just south of Bovaird Drive.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said on Twitter that Peel Police are also conducting that investigation.

Police say there are several road closures in effect in the area, including:

The southbound lanes of Highway 410 from Bovaird Drive to Queen Street

The southbound ramp from Bovaird Drive to Highway 410

The eastbound lanes of Williams Parkway at Rutherford Road

"I expect this closure to remain in place for most of the morning," Schmidt said.

It is not yet clear if the two incidents are connected in any way.