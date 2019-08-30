'I think it's disgusting': Residents could be fined for 'slow down' signs in Brampton

When Brampton city councillor Charmaine Williams met a mother who lost a son to speeding car last year, she decided enough was enough.

"I said, 'You know what? Something's got to be done, and we all need to start taking some action,'" the Ward 7 and 8 councillor said.

The idea was simple: a "Slow Down" sign that residents could post on their lawns.

But as it turns out, what might have seemed a good idea is actually not allowed under Brampton's current sign bylaws — something residents found out when bylaw officers came around to remove them.

"I think it's disgusting," said resident Bob Beland, who adds he regularly gets honked at for driving the speed limit. "We had the slow down signs on this street and the city removed them.

Fines possible, city says

"Kids are at risk, adults are at risk, senior citizens are at risk ... I just want people to slow down."

The city says its sign bylaw allows for only specific messaging about things like speed bumps, construction workers on the road or potential trip hazards.

"The 'slow down' signs are not allowed under the current sign bylaw," said spokesperson Alex Vesia in a statement to CBC News. "Such signs may be temporarily used by people holding up the sign for a short period of time. However, the placement or posting of any kind of such signs are not allowed under the bylaw."

Coun. Charmaine Williams says she's distributed 500 signs so far and doesn't plan on stopping. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

The statement goes on to say that if the city receives a complaint about the signs, an enforcement officer will be sent out to gather evidence, with charges possible.

It's a sharp contrast to the City of Toronto. There, signs can be generally be placed on public property so long as they're at least two feet from the curb, inserted using a wire frame, not obstructing sight lines and not illuminated. There are a few exceptions such as on expressways, drainage ditches, anywhere that might obstruct a bridge or sidewalks, among others.

'A constant reminder'

But Williams believes the city is interpreting the rules incorrectly.

She says the signs fall into the community safety category permitted under the bylaw, and that as long as they're on private property far enough away from the curb, she doesn't see the problem.

Resident Bob Beland says he regularly gets honked at for driving the speed limit. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Williams says she's distributed 500 signs so far and doesn't plan on stopping, saying she'll go so far as to pay the fine for anyone charged under the bylaw

"I don't think bylaw [officers are] going to go around and charge 2,000 people for having a community safety sign on their lawn. However, if they do, I will pay that fine," she said.

"We need to slow down in Brampton and the signs are a constant reminder of that."