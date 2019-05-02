Skip to Main Content
2 dead, child injured after 'domestic incident' in Brampton
A man and a woman are dead and a child is in hospital after a "domestic incident" in Brampton late Wednesday. 

Peel police said they were responding to a 'possible stabbing' late Wednesday

A large police presence could be seen on Quarry Drive in Brampton throughout the night. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

The province's police watchdog has stepped in and will be investigating further.

Peel police responded to a home on Quarry Edge Drive shortly before 11:20 p.m. for what they described as a "possible stabbing."

According to the Special Investigations Unit, officers "breached the door of the residence and entered the bathroom where they located a man with stab wounds.

The man was apprehended. Paramedics attended to him and he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight."

The woman was also found inside the home suffering from "serious injuries," the SIU said in a news release. She was taken to hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The child has non-life-threatening injuries and is in hospital in stable condition, according to paramedics.

Police maintained a heavy presence around the home throughout the night. 

The SIU was also on scene early Thursday. 

The Special Investigations Unit says that the man and woman were found inside the home. The woman was taken to hospital, where she died. The man died at the scene. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)
