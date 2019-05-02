2 dead, child injured after 'domestic incident' in Brampton

A man and a woman are dead and a child is in hospital after a "domestic incident" in Brampton late Wednesday.

The province's police watchdog has stepped in and will be investigating further.

Peel police responded to a home on Quarry Edge Drive shortly before 11:20 p.m. for what they described as a "possible stabbing."

According to the Special Investigations Unit, officers "breached the door of the residence and entered the bathroom where they located a man with stab wounds.

*UPDATE*: On May 1, 2019 at around 11:18pm, we received a call for a domestic disturbance at a residence on Quarry Edge Drive in Brampton. There are two deceased people and a child who was injured. The child was taken to hospital and is in stable condition. 1/2 —@PeelPoliceMedia

There are no outstanding suspects. There is no concern for public safety. Our Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau are currently investigating. SIU have invoked their mandate. <a href="https://twitter.com/SIUOntario?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SIUOntario</a> have released the following statement <a href="https://t.co/kn30s9RMkV">https://t.co/kn30s9RMkV</a> 2/2 —@PeelPoliceMedia

The man was apprehended. Paramedics attended to him and he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight."

The woman was also found inside the home suffering from "serious injuries," the SIU said in a news release. She was taken to hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The child has non-life-threatening injuries and is in hospital in stable condition, according to paramedics.

Police maintained a heavy presence around the home throughout the night.

The SIU was also on scene early Thursday.