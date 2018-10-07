New
Police seek public's help after man critically injured at Brampton shopping centre
Peel police are seeking the public's help after they say a 21-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in Brampton early Saturday.
Investigators believe a vehicle may be responsible for his injuries
Police say the Brampton man was at the Trinity Common Mall, in the area of Bovaird Drive E and Great Lakes Drive, between the hours of 2 and 3 a.m.
Investigators believe a vehicle may be responsible for his injuries.
He was transported to a trauma centre for treatment, police say.
Peel police's Major Collision Bureau is investigating.