Police seek public's help after man critically injured at Brampton shopping centre

Peel police are seeking the public's help after they say a 21-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in Brampton early Saturday.

Police say the Brampton man was at the Trinity Common Mall, in the area of Bovaird Drive E and Great Lakes Drive, between the hours of 2 and 3 a.m.

Investigators believe a vehicle may be responsible for his injuries.

He was transported to a trauma centre for treatment, police say.

Peel police's Major Collision Bureau is investigating.