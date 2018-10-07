Police seek public's help after man critically injured at Brampton shopping centre

Skip to Main Content
Peel police are seeking the public's help after they say a 21-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in Brampton early Saturday. 

Police say the Brampton man was at the Trinity Common Mall, in the area of Bovaird Drive E and Great Lakes Drive, between the hours of 2 and 3 a.m. 

Investigators believe a vehicle may be responsible for his injuries. 

He was transported to a trauma centre for treatment, police say. 

Peel police's Major Collision Bureau is investigating.

