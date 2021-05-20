Woman shot answering her door not intended target, Peel police say

A woman shot at her Brampton home was not the intended target of two male suspects, Peel Regional Police said Thursday.

The bullets fired into the home, in the Don Minaker Drive and Gore Road area, were instead intended for someone who previously lived at the address, investigators said in a news release.

The victim, a 58-year-old woman, is now in stable condition.

Police say the suspects rang her doorbell and banged on the door around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, then opened fire when the woman went to answer.

The suspects then drove away in a Cadillac Escalade SUV with tinted windows — a picture of which was has been released.

Police say two suspects wanted in connection with a Brampton shooting fled the area in this Cadillac Escalade. (Peel Regional Police)

Anyone who has surveillance video from the area is asked to contact police.