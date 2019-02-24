Man, 28, suffers life-threatening injuries in Brampton shooting

A man, 28, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Saturday night after a shooting in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Torbram Road and Steeles Avenue East shortly before midnight for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one victim. He was taken to a trauma centre.

Police said they are appealing for any witnesses to the shooting. No suspect information has been released.

Roads in the area were closed as officers investigated but they have since been reopened.