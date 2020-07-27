4 people shot in Brampton, Peel police say

Four people were shot in Brampton early Monday, Peel police say.

Officers were initially called to a residence in the area of Julian Drive and Fitzpatrick Drive for reports of gunfire just before 6 a.m.

Police confirmed two of the victims, a man and a woman, are being treated in a trauma centre, while two other men were taken to a local hospital.

All of the injuries are considered non-life threatening "at this time."

Earlier in the night, police were called to the home for a noise complaint, said Const. Heather Cannon.

At the time, there were "several people at the residence," but the shooting occurred outside the home, Cannon added.

Police are currently investigating whether the residence was a short-term rental property.

As of right now, there is no suspect information and police are urging anyone with information to come forward or call Crime Stoppers.

Julian Drive is currently closed between Castlemore Road and Fitzpatrick Drive.