Skip to Main Content
Man seriously injured in Brampton shooting
Toronto

Man seriously injured in Brampton shooting

A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Brampton on Thursday night, Peel police say.

Shooting happened in area of Rivermont Road and Financial Drive

CBC News ·
The shooting happened in the area of Rivermont Road and Financial Drive. Police received a call about the shooting at about 10:25 p.m. (Peel Regional Police)

A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Brampton on Thursday night, Peel police say.

The shooting happened in the area of Rivermont Road and Financial Drive. Police received a call about the shooting at about 10:25 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from serious injuries. Paramedics took the man to a trauma centre, where he remains in serious condition.

No suspect information was available.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|