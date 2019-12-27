Man seriously injured in Brampton shooting
A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Brampton on Thursday night, Peel police say.
Shooting happened in area of Rivermont Road and Financial Drive
The shooting happened in the area of Rivermont Road and Financial Drive. Police received a call about the shooting at about 10:25 p.m.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from serious injuries. Paramedics took the man to a trauma centre, where he remains in serious condition.
No suspect information was available.