Man dies in hospital after being found in vehicle with gunshot wounds in Brampton

A man has died in hospital after a shooting in Brampton Thursday evening, Peel police say.

The shooting is believed to have happened in the area of Vivians Crescent and Stokes Road, near Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street W. Officers were called to the area shortly after 7 p.m.

Const. Tyler Bell-Morena of Peel Regional Police said when police arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Paramedics took him with life-threatening injuries to a trauma centre, where he died of his injuries, he said.

Bell-Morena said all of the evidence suggests that the shooting took place inside the vehicle where the man was found. Police said their investigation indicates that the vehicle crashed.

A vehicle may have been seen leaving the scene but Bell-Morena did not release any suspect information.

The shooting is not considered to be random, he added.

Police said residents should expect a heavy police presence in the area Thursday night.