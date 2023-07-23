Man killed in Brampton shooting

A man has died following a shooting in Brampton Saturday night, Peel Regional Police say.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Williams Parkway and James Potter Road.

Const. Tyler Bell said when officers arrived at the scene they found a man who had multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a trauma centre but was pronounced dead a short time later, Bell said.

Bell said the shooting happened on the grounds of St. Roch Catholic Secondary School but there is no indication that the incident is linked to the school.

"Given the time of night that this occurred the area was heavily occupied," Bell said, adding that detectives are working to determine who the suspects are.

Police said it "does not appear to be a random shooting."