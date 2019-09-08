Peel police investigate double shooting in Brampton

Peel police are investigating after a shooting in Brampton left two people with non-life-threatening injuries on Saturday night.

The shooting occurred at a highrise apartment building near Kennedy Road South and Steeles Avenue East. Police were called to the scene at about 10:50 p.m.

One injured person was located at a hospital, while another injured person was taken to hospital.

Police taped off a large crime scene. It extended through the building's parking lot, down the sidewalk, and included a community centre parking lot.

Peel police's forensic identification and tactical units were on scene.

No suspect information was available.

Police officers look for evidence at the scene of a shooting. The crime scene extended through the building's parking lot, down the sidewalk, and included a community centre parking lot. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Two people shot at an apartment building on Kennedy Rd north of Steeles Av in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Brampton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Brampton</a> at 11:45 PM. One victim showed up at a local hospital, 2nd patient was transported w/ non-life threatening injuries. Large crime scene extended one city block up Kennedy Rd. <a href="https://t.co/uUsrk214pU">pic.twitter.com/uUsrk214pU</a> —@JeremyCohnTV

SHOOTING:<br>- Kennedy Rd S/ Chamney Ct <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Brampton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Brampton</a><br>- <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PRP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PRP</a> has located another person who appears to have been shot<br>- 1 person transported to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries<br>- Anyone with information is asked to contact police<br>- C/R 11:43pm<br>-PR190329290 —@PeelPoliceMedia