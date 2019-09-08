Peel police investigate double shooting in Brampton
Shooting occurred at highrise in the area of Kennedy Road South and Steeles Avenue East
Peel police are investigating after a shooting in Brampton left two people with non-life-threatening injuries on Saturday night.
The shooting occurred at a highrise apartment building near Kennedy Road South and Steeles Avenue East. Police were called to the scene at about 10:50 p.m.
One injured person was located at a hospital, while another injured person was taken to hospital.
Police taped off a large crime scene. It extended through the building's parking lot, down the sidewalk, and included a community centre parking lot.
Peel police's forensic identification and tactical units were on scene.
No suspect information was available.
