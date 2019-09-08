Skip to Main Content
Peel police investigate double shooting in Brampton
Toronto

Peel police are investigating after a shooting in Brampton left two people with non-life-threatening injuries on Saturday night.

Shooting occurred at highrise in the area of Kennedy Road South and Steeles Avenue East

CBC News
Peel police vehicles are parked outside a highrise residential building in Brampton where two people were wounded in a Saturday night shooting. One victim showed up at hospital, while another victim was taken to hospital by paramedics. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

The shooting occurred at a highrise apartment building near Kennedy Road South and Steeles Avenue East. Police were called to the scene at about 10:50 p.m.

One injured person was located at a hospital, while another injured person was taken to hospital.

Police taped off a large crime scene. It extended through the building's parking lot, down the sidewalk, and included a community centre parking lot. 

Peel police's forensic identification and tactical units were on scene.

No suspect information was available.

Police officers look for evidence at the scene of a shooting. The crime scene extended through the building's parking lot, down the sidewalk, and included a community centre parking lot. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)
