Man fatally shot in Brampton
Police say a man has died following a shooting in Brampton in the early morning hours Tuesday. Peel Regional Police say they were called shortly before 1 a.m. to an area near Dixie Road and Peter Robertson Boulevard.
Police say a suspect fled the area in a red vehicle
They say officers found a man in life-threatening condition.
The man was taken to hospital and later died from his injuries.
Investigators say a suspect fled the scene of the shooting in a red vehicle.
They say the homicide and missing persons bureau has taken over the investigation.