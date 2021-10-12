Man fatally shot in Brampton

Police say a man has died following a shooting in Brampton in the early morning hours Tuesday.

Peel Regional Police say they were called shortly before 1 a.m. to an area near Dixie Road and Peter Robertson Boulevard.

They say officers found a man in life-threatening condition.

The man was taken to hospital and later died from his injuries.

Investigators say a suspect fled the scene of the shooting in a red vehicle.

They say the homicide and missing persons bureau has taken over the investigation.