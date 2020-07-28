Female dead, male injured in Brampton shooting

A female is dead and a male is injured after a shooting in Brampton on Tuesday afternoon, Peel police say.

Police said they were called to the area of Deerpark Crescent and Fairglen Avenue, near Williams Parkway and McLaughlin Road North, at about 2:28 p.m.

When officers arrived at a home, they located the female and male inside and both had suffered gunshot wounds. The female was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peel paramedics said the male was taken to a local hospital.

"At this time this appears to be an isolated incident," police said in a tweet.

Deerpark Crescent has been closed to traffic as officers investigate.

Peel police's homicide and missing persons bureau has been notified and is expected to go to the scene.

Deerpark Crescent has been closed to traffic as officers investigate. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)