Man fatally shot by Peel police in Brampton identified as D'Andre Campbell

A man who died following a shooting involving Peel police in Brampton on Monday has been identified as 26-year-old D'Andre Campbell.

Ontario's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), said Campbell was shot in the area of Sawston Circle and Edenbrook Hill Drive, near Sandalwood Parkway West.

Campbell's sister, Shenika Malcolm, confirmed his identity to CBC News Wednesday night.

"My brother suffered from mental illness, but that never slowed him down," Malcolm said.

"He called out for help, and the system that was supposed to help him, failed him. There was no imminent threat and ... no de-escalation methods. Justice must be served."

According to the SIU, police were sent to a residence on Sawston Circle because of a "domestic situation" shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday.

Shortly after arriving, officers encountered the man, the SIU said in a news release on Monday night.

"There was an interaction, which included the discharge of conducted energy weapons by two officers," the release said.

"One officer then discharged his firearm multiple times. The man was struck."

The man died at the scene, the SIU added.

Malcolm said the family has launched a GoFundMe page to raise money to cover Campbell's funeral costs.

She said any additional proceeds would go to the William Osler Health System Foundation where Campbell was previously admitted and received treatment.