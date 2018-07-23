Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested for fatal Brampton shooting

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old Brampton man has been arrested, Peel Regional Police say.

Investigators say they found Nebill Albayaty, 18, of Toronto in a Hamilton hotel on Monday. Another man who was with Albayaty was also arrested.

Both men will be making a court appearance on Monday.

Police also arrested two Mississauga men in connection with the death Palwinder Singh on July 16. An 18-year-old and 19-year-old surrendered and were charged with first-degree murder.

Peel police say all four people they allege were responsible for the murder have been apprehended.

Singh, 27, was gunned down in the Airport Road and Countryside Drive area shortly after 6 p.m. on July 16.

Singh's death marks Peel Region's 16th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.