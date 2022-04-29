Man killed in north Brampton shooting

A man was fatally shot in a residential area of Brampton on Thursday, Peel police say.

The shooting happened near the corner of Botavia Downs and Brisdale drives shortly before 10 p.m., said Const. Heather Cannon.

Officers arrived and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. They attempted to revive him, but the man died at the scene, Cannon said.

She did not provide any details about the victim, and there is currently no description of the shooter.

Peel's homicide unit has taken over the investigation. They are asking that anyone in the area who may have relevant home security camera video contact police, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.