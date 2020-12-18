Man in critical condition after shooting inside Brampton basement apartment

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot in a basement apartment in Brampton late Thursday, Peel police say.

Officers were called to the home in the area of Church and Scott streets at around 10:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire, said Duty Insp. Stephen Duivesteyn.

They arrived to find the man with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a local trauma centre, where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators believe there were several witnesses present in the apartment during the shooting who left before police arrived, Duivesteyn said. They are being asked to come forward.

"Their information is very important to our investigation," Duivesteyn added.