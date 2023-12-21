Man wanted in connection with Brampton shooting already dead, Peel police say

Investigators with Peel police say they have tracked down a man they believe was responsible for a shooting in Brampton last year in which a man was repeatedly shot at while walking his dog — but the alleged perpetrator is dead.

In a news release issued Saturday, police said after a "complex and lengthy investigation," they have identified the shooter as Toronto man Alexander Mills-Smith, who has since died. Investigators did not provide any information about how he died, or the motive behind the shooting.

A second man is also now facing charges linked to the incident, which happened on March 6. Police say on that date, Smith approached a man who was walking his dog along Etobicoke Creek Trail in Brampton and fired more than a dozen shots in his direction.

The victim was hit by a shot and tried to flee, police said, but was chased by Smith, who attempted to shoot him again from a close range.

When Smith's handgun allegedly malfunctioned, the victim fought back, and Smith tried to leave the scene, police said.

"The victim was able to run and call for help, miraculously surviving this attack," the news release reads.

Smith, meanwhile, ran to a nearby Ford F-150 truck where another man was waiting. Police say the truck had been stolen, and it was later found abandoned in another location.

A 21-year-old man of no fixed address is now facing charges linked to the shooting, including attempted murder using a firearm, being the occupant of a motor vehicle with knowledge of a firearm, and possession of property obtained by crime.

The man was already in custody at the time of his arrest on unrelated charges, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau, or submit a tip anonymously at Peel Crime Stoppers.