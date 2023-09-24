Brampton man charged with sexually assaulting teenager while impersonating officer, Peel police say

WARNING: This story contains details of an alleged sexual assault.

A 33-year-old Brampton man was charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old while posing as a police officer, Peel police said.

The 13-year-old girl was walking through a plaza near Bovaird Drive and Mountainash Road, just east of Toronto, on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release issued Saturday by police. Then, the suspect allegedly said he was a police officer and sexually assaulted her, Peel police said in the release.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact Peel Regional Police.