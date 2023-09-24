Brampton man charged with sexually assaulting teenager while impersonating officer, Peel police say
Investigators believe there may be more victims
WARNING: This story contains details of an alleged sexual assault.
A 33-year-old Brampton man was charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old while posing as a police officer, Peel police said.
The 13-year-old girl was walking through a plaza near Bovaird Drive and Mountainash Road, just east of Toronto, on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release issued Saturday by police. Then, the suspect allegedly said he was a police officer and sexually assaulted her, Peel police said in the release.
Investigators believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact Peel Regional Police.
Support is available for anyone who has been sexually assaulted. You can access crisis lines and local support services through this Government of Canada website or the Ending Violence Association of Canada database. If you're in immediate danger or fear for your safety or that of others around you, please call 911.