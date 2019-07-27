Skip to Main Content
No one injured as fire razes scrap metal yard in Brampton
A fire broke out at a Brampton scrap metal yard on Friday evening. No one was injured.

Crews called to area close to Hwy. 407 just after 6 p.m

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of Intermodal Drive just north of Highway 407 at 6:11 p.m. on Friday for reports of a fire. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of Intermodal Drive just north of Highway 407 at 6:11 p.m.

They arrived to find the scrap metal yard enveloped in thick smoke.

A spokesperson with Brampton Fire said crews found flames more than 12 metres (40 feet) high on arrival.

All employees got out without injuries.

