No one injured as fire razes scrap metal yard in Brampton

A fire broke out at a Brampton scrap metal yard on Friday evening but no one was injured.

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of Intermodal Drive just north of Highway 407 at 6:11 p.m.

They arrived to find the scrap metal yard enveloped in thick smoke.

A spokesperson with Brampton Fire said crews found flames more than 12 metres (40 feet) high on arrival.

All employees got out without injuries.