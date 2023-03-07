Brampton school to keep students indoors for a week after coyote sighting on grounds
Students, staff instructed to be 'extra vigilant' and immediately report any coyote sightings
A school in the Greater Toronto Area is keeping students indoors this week after a coyote was seen on its grounds.
In a letter to parents last Thursday, the principal of Our Lady of Peace Separate School in Brampton, Ont., said a coyote was seen on school property the night before and throughout the day.
Bruce E. Campbell, a spokesman for the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board, says students and staff have been instructed to be "extra vigilant" and immediately report any coyote sightings.
He says students at the school will stay indoors for the rest of this week as a precautionary measure until March Break begins next week.
The City of Brampton says animal services staff have been going to the area and have met with school administration several times after the sighting was first reported on March 1.
The city says the animal services will continue visiting the area for what it calls "aversion conditioning techniques" to help move coyotes from the area during their mating season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?