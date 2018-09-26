Police investigating after boy, 11, claims he was assaulted near Brampton school

Peel Regional Police have launched an investigation after an 11-year-old boy walked into a school in Brampton and reported being assaulted on Wednesday morning.

Officers received a call from Sunny View Middle School just before 8 a.m. for a boy who told staff he was assaulted.

Paramedics attended and treated the boy for a minor head injury. The K-9 unit was also brought in to search the area but have not yet found a suspect.

Investigators are searching for a male, described as six feet tall wearing a black hoodie, black or blue sweat pants, and black Nike shoes. The suspect was last seen in the area of Stanley Mill Trail.

Police said it's unclear whether the boy was a student at the school, and no schools were placed in hold-and-secure or locked down.