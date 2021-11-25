'It's a joy' for Brampton's Santa Claus to do in-person events as COVID-19 restrictions loosen

For Brampton's Santa Claus, the upcoming holidays are an opportunity to reconnect with a community he has served for most of his life.

With high COVID-19 vaccination rates and relaxed public health restrictions, George McKay, 70. can now attend in-person events again as Santa, something he had to do virtually last year when case counts, hospitalizations and deaths soared due to the novel coronavirus.

"This is the best part of the year for me and I love it," McKay told CBC News. The kids bring joy to my heart when they smile."

But it isn't just the pandemic's loosening grip that's making this a happier holiday season for McKay.

Early last year, he was diagnosed with colon cancer and spent more than a month in hospital. He's been in remission since, and he says what kept him going was the hope he could one day put on his Santa suit again and meet children face-to-face.

George McKay is thrilled to be doing in-person holiday events again this year, not only because the pandemic made that impossible in 2020, but also because he was hospitalized with colon cancer last year and is now in remission. (Submitted by George McKay)

"It's a joy ... I can do 14 hours of Santa in one day," he said. "When I see the kids I'm not tired, I get adrenaline running through my body."

McKay has been dressing up as "Saint Nick" for over 40 years, doing everything from posing for photos with families at local malls like Shoppers World to taking part in Brampton's annual Santa Claus Parade and supporting charities like Toys for Tots.

'It's the joy of the children'

He says he first got the idea to become a Santa when he was walking through a mall during the holiday season with his wife, whom he calls "Mrs. Claus."

"We had just gotten married and we saw a young child on Santa's knee ... I stood behind the photographer and I was trying to make him smile."

McKay, who has three children and five grandchildren of his own, says he kept making funny faces until the little boy finally cracked a grin.

"That's what it's all about. It's the joy of the children."

Brampton's annual Santa Claus parade will be one of the few events McKay will attend this year that will still be held virtually. (Submitted by George McKay)

He's seen Brampton residents grow in front of his eyes and has been there for them during important moments. He recalls reconnecting with a Peel Regional Police officer, who he once held in his arms at only three days old.

"This is my life. I love this. This in my heart is so important. Families united at Christmas and enjoying the season," McKay said.

From now until Christmas Day, Brampton's Santa will be making more than 80 appearances, including the Downtown Brampton BIA's Shine Bright Celebration on Friday, and the Brampton Santa Claus parade on Saturday, which will still be happening virtually.

McKay he believes being Brampton's Santa is his duty, and as long as people believe in Santa Claus, he sees himself playing the role until his last days.

"Every one of us was a child at one time. We have to believe," McKay said.

"And remember, if you don't believe in Santa," he joked with a mischievous twinkle in his eye, "you will get dirty socks and underwear."