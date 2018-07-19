Brampton man arrested in road rage incident

A Brampton man is facing multiple charges after a road rage incident left two people with minor injuries in Oakville on Wednesday afternoon.

Halton police said the man, who was in his car, was following another vehicle occupied by two people in the area of Fourth Line and North Service Road just after 1 p.m.

The man, 40, then got out of his car and repeatedly kicked the door of the second vehicle, according to a news release issued by Halton police.

After the two people got out of their vehicle, a fight erupted between the three, police say.

Two people suffered minor injuries, investigators said.

Halton police did not say what sparked the incident.

The man who police say was following the other vehicle was arrested at the scene. He has been charged with two counts of assault, one count of dangerous driving, mischief under $5,000, and one charge of causing a disturbance.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 21.

Investigators are reminding motorists to lock their cars, remain inside their vehicle, and call police if they are being confronted by an aggressive driver.