Brampton pauses rental licensing pilot — less than 1 month in — after backlash from landlords

Less than a month after launching a rental licensing pilot aimed at curbing illegal lodging, Brampton has paused the program until further notice citing backlash from landlords.

The planned two-year Residential Rental Licensing pilot, which began on Jan. 1, would have required property owners or landlords in five of Brampton's wards to register with the city to rent out four or less units. It was put in place because of "a problem of illegal units," mayor Patrick Brown said at a news conference in December, where he cited cases of over 12 students living in an illegal basement.

City staff now say the pilot was temporarily paused on Jan. 25 after receiving a request from some members of the council because of numerous complaints from landlords about having to resubmit electrical and HVAC certification.

"I have also heard from landlords that some of the overcrowding they are experiencing in their rentals is due to tenants subletting," Coun. Dennis Keenan said.

Keenan, who proposed the pilot along with Coun. Rowena Santos, said landlords were concerned about being penalized for tenants subletting their property, especially in cases that are before the Landlord and Tenant Board of Ontario.

The city factored in concerns raised in an online petition signed by nearly 7,000 residents to halt the pilot program, and numerous complaints and inquiries about the program, city staff said.

The city said it is working to "streamline" the process by making some changes to the program, including removing requirements for criminal record check, accepting property tax bills as proof of ownership, not requiring condominium apartments or condominium townhouses to obtain a business licence and extending the full fee waiver from March 31 to June 30 this year.

In December, Brown said the city had heard complaints about an estimated 30,000 units, but the actual number "could be much larger."

Only 29 landlords had registered with the city clerk under the pilot before it was paused.

Some councillors say they were sidelined by move

Two councillors of wards that were part of the program told CBC Toronto they were not part of the decision or request to pause it.

Coun. Martin Madeiros said he was "taken aback" when he heard about the pause.

"I never requested a pause nor was I part of any decision related to the pause," Madeiros said.

Not only was he never officially informed, he said, the issues raised by landlords were also not shared.

"This was not a formal council decision. It should've been brought forward to the council. It speaks to the concerns with running this program. I am concerned about how everything is unfolding," he said.

Coun. Pat Fortini said he was not consulted about the decision to pause the rental licensing pilot that he says was intended to target 'slum landlords.' (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Coun. Pat Fortini shared similar concerns.

He said the intention of the pilot was to go after "slum landlords" who are renting "a place with one washroom to up to 15 people, with garbage outside, and multiple cars parked on the grass."

Both Fortini and Madeiros said the revision of the pilot needs to include other wards or reduce it to one ward to test it out.

City council will hear public delegations on Wednesday and discuss ratification of the revised pilot next week.