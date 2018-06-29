Brampton households to pay an average of $142 more in property taxes in proposed 2022 budget

The City of Brampton is proposing a 2.7 per cent property tax hike amounting to an average of $142 more per household per year.

The average household in Brampton pays $5,321 annually in property taxes, with the number rising for detached homes at $6,142 per year. Toronto households, by comparison, paid $4,452 on average. The City of Toronto will also release its 2022 budget plans in the coming weeks.

Brampton froze its property tax last year. Its entire operating and capital budget for 2022 is expected to be $1.1 billion, down from $1.2 billion in 2021.City council will deliberate on the final numbers at budget committee meetings starting Nov. 29.

Of the proposed 2.7 per cent increase, 1.3 per cent is allocated for city services, and 1.5 per cent is earmarked for the Region of Peel, which oversees police, water, waste, and other services shared by Brampton, Caledon, and Mississauga.

As a draft budget, it's subject to public feedback and council discussions. During budget deliberations, city council could add a potential hospital levy for the city's local share of the Peel Memorial Centre redevelopment.

"During budget deliberations, various opportunities will be presented to increase or decrease the proposed tax levy, including a potential hospital levy," the city wrote in a media release.

Budget to focus on pandemic recovery

For now, highlights of the proposed budget include:

$53.2 million for new construction of recreational facilities, including a youth hub and sports hall of fame.

$4.6 million for new and enhanced parks, pathways, sports fields, playgrounds, and trails.

$9.1 million over three years to boost education, employment, and business opportunities in downtown Brampton.

$13.4 million for downtown Brampton revitalization initiatives and $20 million to prepare for the construction of the Centre of Innovation.

$19 million for new electric buses and $17 million for Züm service expansion on Chinguacousy Road

$22.6 million for resurfacing and reconstruction of roads.

$100 million over three years for the Riverwalk project for flood mitigation.

Funding for internship and co-op programs for Black and Indigenous youth, and a diversity, equity and inclusion plan for Brampton Library.

Eight new automated speed enforcement cameras for select roads.

The budget is also focused on recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We aim to create opportunities as we recover from the pandemic, maintain the City facilities, public spaces, programs and services that contribute to our residents' quality of life, and enhance the areas in our community that contribute to a healthier lifestyle," Brampton's Chief Administrative Officer David Barrick said in a media release.

"The City is committed to an open and transparent budget process, and encourages residents to get involved and have their say."

The city is encouraging residents to provide input before budget committee deliberations begin. Residents can do so by emailing budget@brampton.ca, calling 311, joining virtual engagement sessions by registering at brampton.ca/budget, or submitting a delegation request to speak at budget committee meetings.

Have a story in Brampton that CBC News should cover? Email us at bramptonnews@cbc.ca