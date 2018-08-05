Skip to Main Content
Woman, boy die in hospital after found without vital signs in Brampton pool

A woman and a boy, 5, are dead after they were found without vital signs in a backyard pool in Brampton, Peel police say.

Peel police say the pair were pronounced dead in hospital

Emergency crews were called to a home in the Airport Road and Countryside Drive area on Saturday night after receiving reports of two people unresponsive in the water. (John Hanley/CBC)

The pair were rushed to hospital, where they pronounced dead, according to Insp. Bill Ford, duty inspector for the Peel Regional Police.

The woman's age has not been released.

On Saturday at about 8 p.m., emergency crews were called to a home in the Airport Road and Countryside Drive area after receiving reports of two people unresponsive in the water.

Peel police said they were called to the scene for "medical assistance."

No other details have been released.

