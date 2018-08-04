Skip to Main Content
Woman and boy, 5, found without vital signs in Brampton pool, Peel paramedics say
A woman and five-year-old boy are without vital signs following what appears to be a drowning at a Brampton home, Peel paramedics say.

Both rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition

A woman and a five-year-old boy are without vital signs following what appears to be a drowning in a backyard pool in Brampton, Peel paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the Airport Road and Countryside Drive area Saturday around 8 p.m. for reports of two people found unresponsive in the water.

Both were rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, Peel paramedics spokesperson Supt. Cory Tkatch told CBC News.

Peel police said they were called to the scene for "medical assistance," but would not elaborate further.

