Multiple cop cars damaged after incident in Brampton

A stretch of Advance Boulevard in Brampton is closed after police say a man crashed his vehicle into multiple cop cars Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the area of Advance Boulevard and Dixie Road around 3:30 a.m. for reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Once police arrived on scene, the vehicle smashed into several police cars while the driver tried to get away.

Police were able to arrest the man.

They say no officers were injured in the incident.

Advance Boulevard remains closed between Dixie and Wilkinson Roads.